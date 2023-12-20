The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 20, 2023
Women mourning their loved ones in the Gaza Strip, a Christmas tree made from used artillery shells and parts of rockets in Ukraine, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/iY8H
Women tending to the sister (centre) of Palestinian journalist Adel Zorob, who was killed overnight during Israeli bombardment, as she mourns his death in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 19, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A mother of two Palestinian children, a newborn Al-Amera Ayesha and a young boy Ahmed Zourob, who were killed in an Israeli strike amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, holding her child next its wounded father, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man passing by a symbolic Christmas tree made from used artillery shells and parts of rockets who were transported to the Ukrainian capital from the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man showing the damage to his home after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China’s Gansu province on Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Quake-affected residents lining up for beef noodles at Dahejia town following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China, Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A migrant child crawling out through concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande River while crossing from Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas, US, Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A team of scientists working on the ridge of a volcanic fissure as lava spews during a volcanic eruption, near the town of Grindavik, in the Reykjanes peninsula, southwestern Iceland, Dec 19 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Crystal, porcelain plates and light shades from Egypt on display at a stand during the 19th International Trade Fair in Kolkata, eastern India, Dec 19 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Snow covered rooftops at a fishing village in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume waving as he swims with a school of fish to welcome the upcoming Christmas at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children dressed as Santa Claus walking along a street, ahead of Christmas festivities in Kolkata, Dec 19, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
