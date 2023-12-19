The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 19, 2023
A 6.2-magnitude quake strikes Gansu, China, a volcano eruption in Iceland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Rescue workers conducting search and rescue operations at Kangdiao village following the earthquake in Jishishan Gansu province, China, on Dec 19.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A car passing by a frozen landscape in Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Northern Portugal, on Dec 18.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A supporter of President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and leader of the Union of Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party blowing fire at a campaign rally at Sainte Therese in the Ndjili district of Kinshasa on Dec 18. Forty-four million people are registered to vote in the presidential, parliamentary, provincial and municipal elections scheduled for Dec 20.
PHOTO: AFP
Bulgarian Muslim bride, Ms Aysel Gerova, 24, receiving the finishing touches of make-up during her traditional winter wedding ceremony in the picturesque village of Ribnovo, nestled in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, on Dec 17. The village has preserved its unique wedding customs despite decades of Communist rule.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Siberian tigers fighting over a live chicken released into their enclosure after a snowfall at the Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin, in China’s northeast Heilongjiang province, on Dec 17.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of Immigrants wearing mylar blankets supplied by the US Border Patrol to stay warm after spending the night outside a processing centre near the US-Mexico border on Dec 18. A surge of as many as 12,000 immigrants per day crossing the US' southern border has overwhelmed US.immigration authorities in recent weeks.
PHOTO: AFP
Whirling dervishes performing a "Sema" ritual during a ceremony, one of many marking the 750th anniversary of the death of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, the father of Sufism who lived in the 13th century, at the Mevlana Cultural Center in Konya on Dec 16.
PHOTO: AFP
A volcano spewing lava and smoke as it erupts near Grindavik, Iceland, on Dec 19.
PHOTO: REUTERS
