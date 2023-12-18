Today in Pictures, Dec 18, 2023

Biggest Hamas tunnel near Gaza border, Santas rowing along the Grand Canal in Venice, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
16 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Israeli soldiers walking through a Hamas-designed iron-girded tunnel, intended to deploy Palestinian fighters for a surprise border assault. This unfolds during the ongoing Israeli army operation against Hamas near Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip on Dec 15. PHOTO: REUTERS
Santas rowing along the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, during a Christmas regatta on Dec 17. PHOTO: REUTERS
An image of a cat, created by Thai farmer and artist Thunyapong Jaikum, is seen in rice fields in Chiang Rai province, north of Thailand on Dec 16. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man dressed as an angel walking through a street as a part of Christmas celebrations in Prague, Czech Republic, Dec 17. PHOTO: REUTERS
People exploring the Nanyue Hengshan scenic area after a snowfall in Hengyang, located in China's central Hunan province on Dec 16. PHOTO: AFP
A boy looking out from a window during the funeral of five Palestinians killed during an Israeli raid at the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on Dec 17. PHOTO: AFP
The sky behind mosque minarets in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, is illuminated in red amid ongoing battles between Israel and militant group Hamas on Dec 17. PHTOTO: AFP
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team performing before the second run of the Men's Giant Slalom race in the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Alta Badia, Italy on Dec 17. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Swedish-made Archer self-propelled howitzer of Ukraine’s 45th separate artillery brigade firing at Russian positions in the Donetsk region, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Dec 16. PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants picking their way through razor wire after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States on Dec 17, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A surge of migrants, as many as 12,000 per day, crossing the US southern border has overwhelmed the US immigration authorities in recent weeks. PHOTO: AFP

