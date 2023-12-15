The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 15, 2023
A woman mourning a baby killed in the Gaza Strip, a puppet play in Yogyakarta, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iYG6
A woman from the Palestinian Ashour family holding the body of a baby who was killed in Israeli bombardment, on Dec 14, 2023, at Najar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians checking the damages following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 14, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian children carrying pots as they queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid shortages in food supplies, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants waiting to be transported by the US border patrol after crossing the border wall from Mexico, as the number of migrants surges in the border town of Lukeville, Arizona, US, Dec 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People taking shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking during his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, Dec 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrating their rescue operation skills as part of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, Dec 14, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial photo showing the snow-covered Haibao park in Yinchuan, China, Dec 14, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman walking past a temporary exhibition, The Hungarian Bride, on its opening day in the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, Hungary, Dec 13, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman using a plastic bag to protect her head amid snowfall in Beijing, China, Dec 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers of the Papermoon Puppet Theatre, an Indonesian group, playing with their puppet made of bamboo, recycled paper and plastic materials in Bantul, Yogyakarta, Dec 14, 2023. The performance 'Stream of Memory', which tells the story of the relationship between human and nature, is a collaborative project Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.
PHOTO: AFP
People watching the merry-go-round during the Austin Trail of Lights festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park on Dec 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
PHOTO: AFP
