Today in Pictures, Dec 15, 2022

A handout picture released by the Qatar Foundation shows women taking a selfie in front of an artwork entitled "Come Together", by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, at Education City Stadium in al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 13, 2022. The 12-metre tall sculpture is made out of workers' helmets, footballs and traditional Qatari objects, and pays tribute to all those in Qatar who helped to realise the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is part of Qatar Foundation's collection of public art that includes over 150 artworks by local and international artists, including the final artwork of M.F. Husain.

AFP