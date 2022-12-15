The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Dec 15, 2022
Women taking a selfie in front of an artwork west of Doha, Qatar, actors hang from a crane during the Christmas show in Bogota, Colombia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/wC9F
A handout picture released by the Qatar Foundation shows women taking a selfie in front of an artwork entitled "Come Together", by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, at Education City Stadium in al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 13, 2022. The 12-metre tall sculpture is made out of workers' helmets, footballs and traditional Qatari objects, and pays tribute to all those in Qatar who helped to realise the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is part of Qatar Foundation's collection of public art that includes over 150 artworks by local and international artists, including the final artwork of M.F. Husain.
AFP
Actors hang from a crane during the Christmas show called "The tree of abundance" in the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia December 14, 2022.
REUTERS
Migrants sit near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in the U.S. city of El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 14, 2022.
REUTERS
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 14, 2022 Morocco fan inside the stadium before the match.
REUTERS
A woman takes a selfie in a flower garden at Chiang Kai-Shek Shilin Residence in Taipei on December 15, 2022. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)
AFP
A man collects plastic from the polluted Citarum river in West Bandung on December 14, 2022.
AFP
In this aerial view people participate in the second Aerobics Marathon with live Salsa music in Cali, Colombia, on December 14, 2022.
AFP
A worker in a protective suit guards an elevator, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 14, 2022.
REUTERS
A PETA's model displays a design made of hyperrealistic "human leather" during a protest outside Urban Outfitter store in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2022.
REUTERS
Dancer Salome Ramirez performs in the show 'Authentic Flamenco', the show of the Teatro Real in Madrid, at the Sao Pedro theater in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 14 December 2022. After a successful tour in the United States and India, the show has arrived in the country of samba and carnivals, this time by the dancer Eduardo Guerrero and his work 'Faro'.
EPA-EFE
TODAY IN PICTURES
