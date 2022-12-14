Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2022

A flooded street in Portugal, school children hug a tree in India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Submerged statues are seen in a flooded street in Alges, Oeiras, Portugal, Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina as Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Livakovic and Borna Sosa look dejected during the FIFA World Cup semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia in Qatar, Dec 13, 2022 PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentina fans celebrate at the Obelisk after the FIFA World Cup semi-final match against Croatia as Argentina progresses to the final. PHOTO: REUTERS
School children hug a tree as they celebrate "Aravalli Day" and to show solidarity with the clean air and water security of the Aravalli ecosystem, near the Aravalli hills, in Gurugram, India, Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Civilians take shelter inside a metro station during air raid alert in the centre of Kyiv on Dec 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Ukrainian volunteer paramedic organization Hospitallers carry a coffin with the body of one of the organization's members, a Swedish citizen nicknamed Niko, 20, who was killed near Bakhmut amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, after a memorial service in Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand during a silent tribute during a ceremony at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders on the annual national day of remembrance to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Nanjing massacre in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden holds up his pen to the cheers of the crowd, as well as U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Jerry Nadler, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Dianne Feinstein after signing the "Respect for Marriage Act," a landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, waves and poses for members of the media as he stands on Mount Precipice in front of Mount Tabor close to Nazareth in northern Israel, Dec 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pilgrims bend to reach the grotto, believed to be the site of the birth of Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank during an Advent season visit on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People visit a Christmas light show in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio da Silva cries during the certification ceremony at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

