Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden holds up his pen to the cheers of the crowd, as well as U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Jerry Nadler, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Dianne Feinstein after signing the "Respect for Marriage Act," a landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., Dec 13, 2022.

PHOTO: REUTERS