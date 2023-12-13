The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 13, 2023
Lele’s final public appearance in Singapore, guests taking part in a ball in a French palace, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/iY3t
An Israeli soldier lighting the sixth candle on the sixth day of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday at a position near the Gaza border on Dec 12, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Israeli forces shelling the Gaza Strip from the border area in southern Israel on Dec 12, 2023 amid ongoing battles with the Palestinian Hamas movement.
PHOTO: AFP
A mourner reacting next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Abu Yossef Al-Najar hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Israeli flag is seen as lightning strikes over the sky in Tel Aviv, Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza Strip, Dec 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A fox walking in front of 10 Downing Street in central London, on Dec 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors throng the giant panda Le Le’s exhibit in his final public appearance at River Wonders in Singapore on Dec 13, 2023, before he goes into quarantine and prepares to leave for China on Jan 16, 2024, where he will join the country’s conservation programme to safeguard his species.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
People taking part in a demonstration in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec 12, 2023, called by the European Trade Union Confederation, against European Union's measures to overhaul rules on government spending, which many perceive will reintroduce austerity.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walking past the holiday display of the Dior 57th Street store in New York on Dec 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Pilgrim holding an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe in the square of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the annual Virgin of Guadalupe feast day, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A local resident reacts standing inside her flat damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Dec 12, 2023, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
PHOTO: AFP
Kenyan students holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun during the celebrations of Kenya's 60th Independence Day, also known as Jamhuri Day, at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Dec 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Guests dressed in period costumes taking part in the Ball of the Century at the Chateau de Versailles in France on Dec 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
