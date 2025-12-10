Today in Pictures, Dec 10, 2025

Today in Pictures, Dec 10, 2025Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inboxFollow topic:Today in PicturesPublished Dec 10, 2025, 04:24 PMUpdated Dec 10, 2025, 04:24 PMA collapsed road in Tohoku, Aomori prefecture, in north-eastern Japan, on Dec 9, 2025, following a strong earthquake that struck the region.PHOTO: REUTERSResidents climbing debris to cross the river on a newly built bridge at Peusangan river in Bireuen district, after flash floods in Indonesia's Aceh province, on Dec 9, 2025. PHOTO: AFPFarmers' tractors blocking a national highway outside the central Greek city of Larissa, on Dec 9, 2025, to demand swifter access to EU subsidies delayed by an ongoing probe into fraud involving millions of euros. PHOTO: AFPNew Zealand (left) and the West Indies standing for the national anthems on the first day of the second international test cricket match between them, at the Basin reserve in Wellington on Dec 10, 2025. PHOTO: AFPA woman carrying a child at a refugee camp after evacuation, amid deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Srei Snam, Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Dec 10, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERSA pilgrim carrying a figure of the Virgin of Guadalupe walking towards the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City in Mexico, ahead of the annual Virgin of Guadalupe feast day, on Dec 9, 2025.PHOTO: REUTERSAlgeria's Adil Boulbina (top) in action with Iraq's Sajad Jassim at the FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025, Group D match between Algeria and Iraq, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec 9, 2025.PHOTO: REUTERSA woman walking her dog on the beach, as Storm Bram approaches New Brighton, in Britain, on Dec 9, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERSUS Marines wading ashore after disembarking from a US Navy landing craft utility (LCU) during amphibious operations in Arroyo, Puerto Rico, on Dec 9, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERSShoppers walking around Christmas trees at a mall in Kuala Lumpur, on Dec 9, 2025. PHOTO: AFPSee more onToday in Pictures