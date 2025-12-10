Straitstimes.com header logo

Today in Pictures, Dec 10, 2025

A collapsed road in Tohoku in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Dec 9, 2025, following a strong earthquake that struck the region.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Residents climbing debris to cross the river on a newly built bridge connecting Aceh and North Sumatra province, after being destroyed by flash floods at Peusangan river in Bireuen district, Indonesia's Aceh province, on Dec 9, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

Farmers' tractors blocking a national highway outside the central Greek city of Larissa, on Dec 9, 2025, to demand swifter access to EU subsidies delayed by an ongoing probe into multi-million fraud.

PHOTO: AFP

New Zealand (left) with the West Indies standing for the national anthems on the first day of the second international test cricket match between New Zealand and West Indies, at the Basin reserve in Wellington, on Dec 10, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

A woman carrying a child at a refugee camp after evacuation, amid deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Srei Snam, Siem Reap Province, Cambodia, on Dec 10, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A pilgrim carrying a figure of the Virgin of Guadalupe walking towards the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, ahead of the annual Virgin of Guadalupe feast day, in the Mexican state of Puebla, Mexico, on Dec 9, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Algeria's Adil Boulbina (top) in action with Iraq's Sajad Jassim at the FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025, Group D match between Algeria and Iraq, held at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, on Dec 9, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

A woman walking her dog beneath dark skies on the beach, as Storm Bram approaches New Brighton, in Britain, on Dec 9, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

U.S. Marines wading ashore after disembarking from a U.S. Navy Landing Craft Utility (LCU), during amphibious operations in Arroyo, Puerto Rico, on Dec 9, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Shoppers walking around Christmas trees at a mall in Kuala Lumpur, on Dec 9, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

