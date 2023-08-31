The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 31, 2023
A reveller lying in tomato pulp in Bunol, Spain, a seagull perching on a lamp post during the ‘Blue Moon’ in Cape Town, South Africa, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
A reveller lying on a street flooded with tomato pulp during the "Tomatina" annual food-battle in the Spanish eastern town of Bunol, on Aug 30.
AFP
A seagull perching on a lamp post during a full moon known as the 'Blue Moon' in Cape Town, South Africa, Aug 30.
REUTERS
Indian fisherwomen of the Koli community in their traditional attire, performing rituals during the celebration of Narayali Purnima or Coconut Festival, at Manori beach in Mumbai, India, Aug 30.
EPA-EFE
Hindu boys taking part in the "janeu" (sacred thread) changing ceremony outside a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, Aug 30.
REUTERS
People fishing as the sun sets at Lobsterville Beach in Aquinnah, Massachusetts, USA, Aug 30.
EPA-EFE
Images of disappeared detainees being projected on the facade of the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago on Aug 30.
AFP
Marisol Martinez and her son Jonathan Martinez photographing a cloud formation at sunset in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater, Florida, U.S., Aug 30.
REUTERS
A rainbow appearing after a heavy rainfall as a catamaran sails in Adriatic sea, seen from the town of Bol at the island of Brac, Croatia, Aug 30.
REUTERS
A vehicle in a canal after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, U.S., Aug 30.
REUTERS
A Brazilian indigenous looking on as the Supreme Court on weighing the constitutionality of laws to limit the ability of Indigenous peoples to win protected status for ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil Aug 30.
REUTERS
