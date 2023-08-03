The Straits Times
E-paper
Today in Pictures, Aug 3, 2023
Open confessionals area in Belem, Lisbon, during the World Youth Day celebration, Singapore Festival of Football friendly match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
11 min ago
https://str.sg/iijd
Pilgrims confessing in an open confessionals area in Belem, Lisbon, during the World Youth Day (WYD) celebration, on August 2, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon today to gather with a million youngsters from across the world at the World Youth Day (WYD), held as the Church reflects on its future. The 86-year-old underwent major abdominal surgery just two months ago, but that has not stopped an event-packed 42nd trip abroad, with 11 speeches and around 20 meetings scheduled.
PHOTO: AFP
Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk celebrating after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich in the Singapore Festival of Football friendly match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich on Aug 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Rain pouring on the stands ahead of the round of 32 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
David Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of Porto Hologram, demonstrates how the hologram technology works, in Van Nuys, California, on August 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man carrying a sea mattress as he enjoys summer time at the beach with families at the separate beach in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel, 02 August 2023. In Israel there are 16 separate bathing beaches for the ultra-orthodox public.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Surfers Sam Paulsen (R) of Encinitas and Sean Bobo of Cardiff flipping off a wave while surfing the high tide backwash along a cliff coastline in Encinitas, California, U.S., August 1, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man wadding on a flooded road following heavy rains in Zhuozhou, in northern China’s Hebei province on August 2, 2023. Deadly rains that pummelled China's capital in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago, Beijing's weather service said on August 2, as a massive cleanup operation began.
PHOTO: AFP
A vendor sells fruit at his shop on a road side in Karachi, Pakistan, 02 August 2023. Pakistan recently announced a significant increase in petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives outlined in a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
