Today in Pictures, Aug 3, 2023

Pilgrims confessing in an open confessionals area in Belem, Lisbon, during the World Youth Day (WYD) celebration, on August 2, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon today to gather with a million youngsters from across the world at the World Youth Day (WYD), held as the Church reflects on its future. The 86-year-old underwent major abdominal surgery just two months ago, but that has not stopped an event-packed 42nd trip abroad, with 11 speeches and around 20 meetings scheduled.

PHOTO: AFP