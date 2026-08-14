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Today in Pictures, Aug 14, 2026

Wildfire burns in France, floods in Japan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

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Firefighters operate following a wildfire burning in Luglon, France, August 14, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Firefighters at work following a wildfire burning in Luglon, France, on Aug 14.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Civil defence firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli air strike that hit a vehicle and killed a senior police official, in Gaza City, August 13, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Civil defence firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire following an Israeli air strike that hit a vehicle and killed a senior police official, in Gaza City, on Aug 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Local residents stand in a flooded area after heavy rain in Oamishirasato, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, August 14, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents standing in a flooded area after heavy rain in Oamishirasato, Chiba prefecture, Japan, on Aug 14.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Athletics - European Athletics Championships - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 13, 2026 Poland's Kinga Krolik, Turkey's Tugba Yenigun, Moldova's Andreea Stavila-Grosu and Poland's Alicja Konieczek in action during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Athletes in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final of the European Athletics Championships held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain, on Aug 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOPSHOT - People take shelter in an underground subway station during a simulation attack in Taipei on August 13, 2026. Millions of people in Taiwan were forced indoors and mobile internet speeds slowed for 30 minutes on August 13, during a simulation of a Chinese attack on the island democracy. The drill was part of Taiwan's annual "Han Kuang" military exercise that aims to prepare the island of 23 million people for a potential Chinese invasion. (Photo by CHENG Yu-chen / AFP)

People taking shelter in an underground subway station during a simulated attack in Taipei on Aug 13.

PHOTO: AFP

Count Binface gestures while standing with other candidates after Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage was declared the winner for the Clacton by-election, triggered by the resignation Farage, in Essex, Britain, August 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Count Binface gesturing while standing with other candidates after Reform UK party's leader Nigel Farage was declared the winner for the Clacton by-election in Essex, Britain, on Aug 14.

PHOTO: REUTERS

epa13166117 A picture taken with a drone shows thousands of dahlias arranged to form the 24th edition of the Brussels Flower Carpet on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 13 August 2026. Composed of more than 500,000 dahlias across a 1,680-square-meter display, this year's design is inspired by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai's iconic woodblock print 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' to celebrate 160 years of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Japan, and remains on display through 16 August. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Thousands of dahlias arranged to form the 24th edition of the Brussels Flower Carpet on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, on Aug 13.

PHOTO: EPA

TOPSHOT - People relax on colorful hammocks during the Sziget Festival at Obuda Island, in Budapest, Hungary, on August 13, 2026, The 33rd Sziget Festival will take place from August 11 to 15, 2026. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

People relaxing on colourful hammocks during the Sziget Festival at Obuda Island, in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug 13.

PHOTO: AFP

TOPSHOT - In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin oversees the final stage of a Pacific Fleet's naval drills from onboard the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Varyag off far eastern Sakhalin Island on August 12, 2026. (Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin overseeing the final stage of a Pacific Fleet's naval drills on board the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Varyag off Russia's far eastern Sakhalin Island on Aug 12.

PHOTO: AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.