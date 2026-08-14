Today in Pictures, Aug 14, 2026

Today in Pictures, Aug 14, 2026Wildfire burns in France, floods in Japan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inboxPublished Aug 14, 2026, 03:47 PMUpdated Aug 14, 2026, 03:47 PMSet as preferred sourceFirefighters at work following a wildfire burning in Luglon, France, on Aug 14. PHOTO: REUTERSCivil defence firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire following an Israeli air strike that hit a vehicle and killed a senior police official, in Gaza City, on Aug 13. PHOTO: REUTERSLocal residents standing in a flooded area after heavy rain in Oamishirasato, Chiba prefecture, Japan, on Aug 14. PHOTO: REUTERSAthletes in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final of the European Athletics Championships held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain, on Aug 13. PHOTO: REUTERSPeople taking shelter in an underground subway station during a simulated attack in Taipei on Aug 13. PHOTO: AFPCount Binface gesturing while standing with other candidates after Reform UK party's leader Nigel Farage was declared the winner for the Clacton by-election in Essex, Britain, on Aug 14. PHOTO: REUTERSThousands of dahlias arranged to form the 24th edition of the Brussels Flower Carpet on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, on Aug 13. PHOTO: EPAPeople relaxing on colourful hammocks during the Sziget Festival at Obuda Island, in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug 13. PHOTO: AFPRussia's President Vladimir Putin overseeing the final stage of a Pacific Fleet's naval drills on board the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Varyag off Russia's far eastern Sakhalin Island on Aug 12. PHOTO: AFPSee more onToday in Pictures