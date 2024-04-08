Today in Pictures, April 8, 2024

Selling vegetables amongst rubble in the Gaza Strip, Rwandans holding a candlelight vigil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 03:48 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 03:48 PM
Kashmiri, a farmer, holding a bunch of wild tulips blooming at a field in Pampore, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, on April 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Local activists holding a giant flag of Russia-backed Donetsk People's Republic, marking the 10th anniversary of its proclamation, at the World War Two memorial complex Savur-Mohyla in the Donetsk Region, Russia-controlled Ukraine, April 7, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A young Palestinian man selling fresh vegetables in front of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes, ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations which conclude the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 5, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People riding on a tractor picking up salvaged items from a damaged building in Khan Yunis on April 7, 2024 after Israel pulled its ground forces out of the southern Gaza Strip, six months into the devastating war sparked by the October 7 attacks. PHOTO: AFP
Young Rwandans holding flameless candles while taking part in a vigil during the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Rwandan genocide at the BK Arena in Kigali on April 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Antwerp's supporters lighting up red flares before a Belgian First Division football match between Royal Antwerp FC and KRC Genk at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp, on April 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Motorcyclists waiting to board a ferry to cross the Sunda Strait to return home ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at Ciwandan port in Cilegon, Indonesia, on April 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Participants standing with poles and flags on traditional boats during the Taizhou Jiangyan Qintong Boat Festival at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Taizhou, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on April 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Athletes running at the start of Milan Marathon at Piazza Duomo in Italy on April 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (centre) is arrested during a climate march against fossil subsidies near the highway A12 in the Hague, on April 6, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Cannonball jellyfish (Stomolophus meleagris) are pictured off the coast of Chuao, Aragua State, Venezuela, on April 5, 2024. Hundreds of jellyfish float in the turquoise waters of Aragua, creating a surreal scene that worries fishermen on the Venezuelan coast. PHOTO: AFP

