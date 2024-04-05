The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 5, 2024
A landslide following the earthquake at the Taroko National Park in Hualian, workers carrying out rescue operations at the site where a building collapsed in Hualien, Taiwan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 01:04 PM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 01:04 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/8BQE
Damage caused by a landslide following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake at the Taroko National Park, in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 5, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Local residents riding past a damaged building caused by the earthquake in Hualien, on April 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A person walking past trees that were damaged in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's eastern coast, on April 4, 2024
PHOTO: AFP
Families attending graves at the Chai Wan Chinese Cemetery in Hong Kong on April 4, 2024, as people visit cemeteries to honour their ancestors during the annual Tomb Sweeping Day, known locally in Hong Kong as Qing Ming Festival.
PHOTO: AFP
The Sri Lankan capital Colombo, during the setting sun on April 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Social media influencer, Jeanne Luster shooting her TikTok video "The Actor Bat", in an alley in the Lower Manhattan area of New York City, U.S., on April 4, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children playing in the water play area under the hot sun inside the Children’s Garden at Gardens by the Bay on April 4, 2024.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The start of the women's Kite Surfing race of the Princess Sofia Sailing Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, on April 4, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian man pushing a baby in a stroller on a roadside amid thick fog in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in the early morning on April 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian girls walking up a sandy hill next to a makeshift tent camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top