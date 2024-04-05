Today in Pictures, April 5, 2024

A landslide following the earthquake at the Taroko National Park in Hualian, workers carrying out rescue operations at the site where a building collapsed in Hualien, Taiwan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 01:04 PM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 01:04 PM
Damage caused by a landslide following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake at the Taroko National Park, in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 5, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Local residents riding past a damaged building caused by the earthquake in Hualien, on April 4, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A person walking past trees that were damaged in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's eastern coast, on April 4, 2024 PHOTO: AFP
Families attending graves at the Chai Wan Chinese Cemetery in Hong Kong on April 4, 2024, as people visit cemeteries to honour their ancestors during the annual Tomb Sweeping Day, known locally in Hong Kong as Qing Ming Festival. PHOTO: AFP
The Sri Lankan capital Colombo, during the setting sun on April 4, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Social media influencer, Jeanne Luster shooting her TikTok video "The Actor Bat", in an alley in the Lower Manhattan area of New York City, U.S., on April 4, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children playing in the water play area under the hot sun inside the Children’s Garden at Gardens by the Bay on April 4, 2024. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The start of the women's Kite Surfing race of the Princess Sofia Sailing Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, on April 4, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian man pushing a baby in a stroller on a roadside amid thick fog in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in the early morning on April 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian girls walking up a sandy hill next to a makeshift tent camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 4, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

