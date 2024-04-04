Today in Pictures, April 4, 2024

Qing Ming Festival in Singapore, a landslide caused by the earthquake in Taiwan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

The Kee family paying respects and burning offerings at their relative's grave at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery in Singapore on Apr 4, 2024 during the Qing Ming Festival where Chinese honour their ancestors and show filial piety. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Officials with the National Institute of Migration shining their flashlights from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, towards migrants taking refuge along the dry riverbed of the Rio Grande river as they gathered around a fire while searching for an entry point into the United States, as seen from El Paso, Texas, US, April 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The shadow of razor wire falling on the face of Alejandra, 32, of Venezuela, as she and others prepare to breach a fence line into the United States from the bank of the Rio Grande River, in El Paso, Texas, US, April 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The damaged Uranus Building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east on April 3, 2024. A major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's east on the morning of April 3, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan and the Philippines. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo showing a landslide next to the Suhua highway in Hualien on April 4, 2024, a day after an earthquake hit the east of Taiwan. PHOTO: AFP
Students evacuating to the playground at a school in Xiamen, in eastern China's Fujian province on April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor walking at a field of nemophila flowers on at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, on April 2, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Gede Pasek (centre), with his body painted, marching during the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, April 3, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Hindu devotee sitting in an open area at the Chobar Machhindranath temple in Kirtipur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on April 2, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Labourers unloading watermelons from a boat at the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 3, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers harvesting white asparagus on a field in Schaepe near Beelitz, Germany, April 3, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

