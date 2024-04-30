The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 30, 2024
Torrential rains and floods in Kenya, Sikh devotees in Amritsar’s Golden Temple, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 01:32 PM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 01:20 PM
https://str.sg/rVX7
A girl looks on next to a damaged car buried in mud in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu, on April 29, 2024. At least 45 people died when a dam burst its banks near a town in Kenya's Rift Valley.
PHOTO: AFP
Sikh devotees light candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Amritsar, India, on April 29, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A street entertainer performs along the Al Muizz road in the old quarters of Cairo, Egypt on April 29, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Samaritan worshippers take part in a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, early on April 29, 2024. The Samaritans are a community of a few hundred people living in Israel and in the Nablus area who trace their lineage to the ancient Israelites led by the biblical prophet Moses out of Egypt.
PHOTO: AFP
The wreckage of a passenger bus remains at the bottom of a ravine after plunging from a mountain road in the Andean region of Cajamarca, Peru, on April 29, 2024. At least 23 people died and more than a dozen were injured when a bus plunged into a ravine from a mountain road in northern Peru, local authorities said Monday.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photograph taken on April 27, 2024 shows Thai boys playing football on a mural-painted playing-court at a public park as traffic drives past on a busy road in Bangkok. Between crumbling concrete blocks and sweeping tarmac highways slivers of verdant "pocket parks" are sprouting in Thailand's capital Bangkok.
PHOTO: AFP
Christian worshippers are sprinkled with holy water during the Palm Sunday service, marking the start of Holy Week for Orthodox Christians, at the Coptic Orthodox Monastery of Simon the Tanner, also known as the Cave Church, in the eastern hillside Mokkatam district of Cairo, Egypt on April 28, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Kites fly during the 44th Artevento Cervia International Kite Festival at the Pinarella di Cervia's beach, north of Rimini, on April 29, 2024. Over 250 wind artists and international aerobatic flight champions from 50 countries meet in Pinarella di Cervia's beach to attend the 44th Artevento Cervia International Kite Festival.
PHOTO: AFP
