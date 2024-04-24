Today in Pictures, April 24, 2024

Flooding in China’s Guangdong province, dust from the Sahara covering Athens, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Apr 24, 2024
Apr 24, 2024
This aerial photograph taken on April 22, 2024, shows a flooded island after heavy rains in Qingyuan, in southern China's Guangdong province. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated due to heavy rain and fatal floods in southern China. PHOTO: AFP
A couple sits on Tourkovounia hill, as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust, in Athens, on April 23, 2024. Clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara covered Athens and other Greek cities in one of the worst such episodes to hit the country since 2018. The yellow-orange haze smothered several regions, limiting visibility and prompting warnings of breathing risks from the authorities. PHOTO: AFP
A Brazilian Indigenous man arrives at the National Congress to attend a session in the framework of the Acampamento Terra Livre (Free Land Camp) in Brasilia on April 23, 2024. Thousands of Indigenous people take part in the largest annual demonstration to demand their rights. PHOTO: AFP
This photograph taken in Paris on April 23, 2024, shows the April's full moonset, also known as the Pink Moon, seen behind the Eiffel Tower. PHOTO: AFP
Animal rights activists of PETA hold placards representing horses and dromedaries and reading"Egypt stop the mistreatment of dromadaries and horses" (L), "ban animal-pulled vehicles in Gizeh" and "animals aren't vehicles" during a protest outside the Egyptian embassy to urge the Egyptian government to ban the use of animals to transport tourists to the Pyramids of Giza, in Paris on April 23, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor plays Rock-Paper-Scissors with a SVH servo-electric 5 finger gripping hand at the booth of Schunk company during the Hanover technology Fair on April 22, 2024 in Hanover, northern Germany, with Norway as partner country. PHOTO: AFP
People rush to landing humanitarian aid packages dropped over the northern Gaza Strip on April 23, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
A man bears a book on his head during a march in protest of the budget adjustment to public universities in Buenos Aires on April 23, 2024. Tens of thousands of Argentine university students took to the streets Tuesday to protest cuts to higher public education, research and science under budget-slashing new President Javier Milei. PHOTO: AFP

