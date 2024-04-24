The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 24, 2024
Flooding in China’s Guangdong province, dust from the Sahara covering Athens, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 01:55 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 01:51 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/mJkV
This aerial photograph taken on April 22, 2024, shows a flooded island after heavy rains in Qingyuan, in southern China's Guangdong province. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated due to heavy rain and fatal floods in southern China.
PHOTO: AFP
A couple sits on Tourkovounia hill, as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust, in Athens, on April 23, 2024. Clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara covered Athens and other Greek cities in one of the worst such episodes to hit the country since 2018. The yellow-orange haze smothered several regions, limiting visibility and prompting warnings of breathing risks from the authorities.
PHOTO: AFP
A Brazilian Indigenous man arrives at the National Congress to attend a session in the framework of the Acampamento Terra Livre (Free Land Camp) in Brasilia on April 23, 2024. Thousands of Indigenous people take part in the largest annual demonstration to demand their rights.
PHOTO: AFP
This photograph taken in Paris on April 23, 2024, shows the April's full moonset, also known as the Pink Moon, seen behind the Eiffel Tower.
PHOTO: AFP
Animal rights activists of PETA hold placards representing horses and dromedaries and reading"Egypt stop the mistreatment of dromadaries and horses" (L), "ban animal-pulled vehicles in Gizeh" and "animals aren't vehicles" during a protest outside the Egyptian embassy to urge the Egyptian government to ban the use of animals to transport tourists to the Pyramids of Giza, in Paris on April 23, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A visitor plays Rock-Paper-Scissors with a SVH servo-electric 5 finger gripping hand at the booth of Schunk company during the Hanover technology Fair on April 22, 2024 in Hanover, northern Germany, with Norway as partner country.
PHOTO: AFP
People rush to landing humanitarian aid packages dropped over the northern Gaza Strip on April 23, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A man bears a book on his head during a march in protest of the budget adjustment to public universities in Buenos Aires on April 23, 2024. Tens of thousands of Argentine university students took to the streets Tuesday to protest cuts to higher public education, research and science under budget-slashing new President Javier Milei.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top