Today in Pictures, April 23, 2024
Temal festival in Kathmandu, Turkish President Erdogan arriving in Arbil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Apr 23, 2024, 02:05 PM
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 02:05 PM
Nepalese people from the Tamang community visit the Bauddhanath Stupa to observe the Temal festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 22 April 2024. Thousands of people from across the country gathered at the Bauddhanath Stupa to pay homage to their loved ones who have passed away.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan disembarks from his plane upon arrival at the Arbil International airport in in Arbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region in northern Iraq on April 22, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A newlywed couple pose at sunset on the Alexandre III bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, on April 22, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Boys ride a donkey-drawn cart moving past destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 22, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel pulled its ground forces from Khan Yunis on April 7 after carrying out what it called a "precise and limited operation" at the Nasser Medical Complex, one of the biggest hospitals in the Palestinian territory.
PHOTO: AFP
A photograph taken on early April 22, 2024 in Fully, Switzerland showing burning candles placed in a vineyard to keep the plants warm, part of the fight against the frost destroying the newly emerging buds. The risk of late frost damage to fruit crops and vineyards is increasing. As a result of climate change, winters are becoming milder and the growing season is being lengthened.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photograph taken on April 22, 2024, shows the church of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, northwestern France, where a dummy depicting a paratrooper is hanging. An American paratrooper - John Marvin Steele (1912-1969) - landed on the pinnacle of the church tower in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, first village to be liberated by the United States Army during Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944.
PHOTO: AFP
Fun runners in fancy dress compete during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A 50-metre anamorphic field painting of a girl holding the Earth, created by artists from 'Sand In Your Eye' to mark Earth Day, adorns a hillside above Hebden Bridge, England on April 19, 2024. The artwork, was created to coincide with Earth Day 2024 and aims to encourage people to consider the climate when voting in the UK's forthcoming elections.
PHOTO: AFP
View of flooded buildings and streets taken on April 22, 2024, after heavy rains in Qingyuan city, in Chinas southern Guangdong province.
PHOTO: AFP
