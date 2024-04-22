The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 22, 2024
Azalea in full bloom near Tokyo, unique circus troupe from Senegal, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 01:43 PM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 01:30 PM
Azalea in full bloom attract visitors at the Nezu Shrine garden in Tokyo, Japan, on 19 April 2024. About 100 types of 3,000 azaleas attract visitors during the Azalea Festival held at the shrine from 30 March to 30 April in 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of Sencirk circus troupe from Senegal, founded by a former beggar, perform during the thirteenth edition of the Market for Abidjan Performing Arts (MASA), which is taking place from April 13 to April 20 at the Culture Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on April 19, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This photograph taken on April 21, 2024, shows a large mural created by Italian artist Jorit, depicting a girl on a residential building in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
PHOTO: AFP
Mourners light flares during a funeral ceremony for Damian Sobol, a member of the US-based food charity World Central Kitchen, killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, at the cemetery in his home town of Przemysl, Poland, on April 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A breakwater installed to prevent coastal erosion along the Saeng Chan beach in Thailand's Rayong province in a photo taken on April 20, 2024. Breakwaters are offshore concrete walls installed to reduce the erosive and damaging effects of strong waves out at sea.
PHOTO: AFP
Camels participate in 'The Amazing Parade' to mark the World Year of Camelids in front of the Chateau de Vincennes, in Vincennes, near Paris, France, on April 20, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mount Ruang volcano erupts in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on April 19, 2024. A remote Indonesian volcano sent a tower of ash spewing into the sky on April 19, after nearly half a dozen eruptions earlier this week forced thousands to evacuate when molten rocks rained down on their villages.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken during a media tour shows navy personnel signalling with flags during a performance at the People's Liberation Army Navy Submarine Academy during an open day to mark the navy's 75th anniversary in Qingdao, China's Shandong province on April 21, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man wait for news of his daughter as rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a building hit in an overnight Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 21, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
