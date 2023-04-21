The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 21, 2023
SpaceX’s next-generation Starship spacecraft lifts off from the Boca Chica launchpad in Texas, an indigenous youth from the Guarani Mbya ethnic group is pictured near Rio de Janeiro and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
8 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/i4Cg
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifting off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, on April 20, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
An indigenous youth from the Guarani Mbya ethnic group is pictured during celebrations of Indigenous People Day in Mata Verde Bonita village in Marica near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 19, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A cob horse for conservation grazing along with its foal resting on the clifftops of Rhossili, Swansea, Britain, on April 20, 2023. A cob is traditionally a draft type pony of a stout build, with strong bones, large joints, and steady disposition, it is a body type of horse rather than a specific breed.
REUTERS
Members of the guard of honor prepare ahead the welcome ceremony of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam on 21 April 2023. Fiala is on an official visit to Vietnam from 20 to 22 April 2023.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Livestreaming bloggers at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China on April 19, 2023. The auto show runs from Apr 18, 2023 to Apr 27, 2023. It is a biennial international automobile show that alternates with the Beijing Auto Show as China's yearly international automotive exhibition.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Devotees take a holy bath at Matathirtha to commemorate their departed mothers during Mother's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on April 20, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A woman holds up an umbrella at the Sydney Opera House during cloudy and rainy weather conditions in Sydney, Australia on April 20, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
An observatory officer uses a telescope to sight the new moon ahead of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, on Lhoknga beach in Aceh province, Indonesia on April 20, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
TOPSHOT - A child plays in a square in Gaza city on April 19, 2023, during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. This year, the Palestinian city of Gaza faces an unstable period following a surge of settler violence and military raids in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
PHOTO : AFP
