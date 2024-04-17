Today in Pictures, April 17, 2024

A woman standing by the waterfront at the Doha corniche in Qatar, people walking in an abandoned quarry in Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A woman standing by the waterfront at the Doha Corniche, facing high-rise buildings in the West Bay district, in Doha, Qatar, on April 16, 2024 PHOTO: AFP
People walking on a dry cliff in an abandoned quarry near Timna Park outside the city of Eilat, Israel, on April 16, 2024. After the closure of the Timna copper mine in the 1980s, one of the quarries was flooded with groundwater, creating a huge lake. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A lady standing under an umbrella, amongst cherry blossoms, during a light shower in Greenwich Park in London, Britain, on April 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People looking for salvageable items amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip, on April 16, 2024, as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Plumes of smoke billowing from the historic Boersen stock exchange building, which was on fire in central Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People's shadows are cast as they walk near posters with pictures of hostages kidnapped in the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel, by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler celebrating after winning the Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on April 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A farmer cutting an agave plant, with its extracts used to make tequila in Tequila, Jalisco State, Mexico, on April 16, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fans with flares as the FC Barcelona team bus arrives, before the Champions League quarter final match between FC Barcelona and Paris St Germainmatch, held at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on April 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman crying next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 16, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

