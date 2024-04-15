The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 15, 2024
Songkran holiday, which marks the Thai New Year in Thailand, Iran launching drones and missiles towards Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 02:10 PM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 01:08 PM
https://str.sg/cnqb
Revellers playing with water as they celebrate the Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An anti-missile system operating after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants firing traditional cannons and make explosive sounds during the Kuluwung festival, held annually few days after Eid al-Fitr, in Bogor, West Java, on April 14, 2024. Villagers prepare hollow tree trunks to create explosions by firing carbide like a cannon to compete the sounds between two villages about ten kilometres apart across a river.
PHOTO: AFP
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during the Monte Carlo Masters in his final match against Norway's Casper Ruud on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A sarcophagus depicting a purple cow burns during the cremation ceremony of Tjokorda Bagus Santaka, a member of the Ubud royal family who passed away this February, in Ubud on Bali island on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Tiger Woods playing his shot from the first tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel's military offensive on south Gaza, making their way as they attempt to return to their homes in north Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip on April 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man riding a motorcycle with his family during heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 April 2024. At least 29 people have died and another seven have been injured in the last two days due to lightning strikes and incidents related to the heavy rains affecting several provinces of Pakistan.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
