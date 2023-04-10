The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 10, 2023
Worshippers sing and dance ahead of a mass wedding ceremony in Johannesburg, revellers attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in New York, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/i4YN
Worshippers sing and dance at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, south of Johannesburg, ahead of a mass wedding ceremony where 80 couples got married during the Easter Sunday service on April 9, 2023.
POTO : AFP
Revellers attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York on April 9, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
The head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, blesses worshippers during a religious service on Palm Sunday at a cathedral in the capital Yerevan, on April 9, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
People visit the Dahla Dam in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 08 April 2023. The Dahla Dam of Kandahar, built with the help of the United States of America in 1952, has been filled after three years of severe drought. It is situated 40 kilometers northwest of Kandahar, and irrigates 76 thousand hectares of land in seven agricultural districts of Kandahar.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Sorb horsemen dressed in a black traditional outfit ride horses in the Sorbian Easter horseback procession on Easter Sunday April 9, 2023 in Ralbitz, eastern Germany. Following an ancient religious ritual, Sorbs ride decorated horses while sing and announce Jesus Christ's resurrection. The Sorbs are a Slavic minority in eastern Germany near the German-Polish border.
PHOTO : AFP
Members of the "Real e Ilustre Congregacion de Nuestra Senora de la Soledad y Desamparo" congregation take part in the "Tamborrada" procession, on Plaza Mayor in Madrid on April 9, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
Spectators watch a reindeer and jockey compete the finals of the PoroCup, a Finnish reindeer race on the frozen lake of Inari, Finland on April 9, 2023. Due to the warm weather this year the conditions of the track weren't good enough for the longest race and only a short version of the competition has been raced in a u-shaped track of 1000 metres.
PHOTO : AFP
Tourists enjoying snow covered slopes of Sonamarg in District Ganderbal, some 80 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on 09 April 2023. Kashmir is experiencing sunny and dry weather from past several days. The Meteorological Department has forecasted mainly dry weather to continue till 16th April.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A man and his children stand in front of a crescent moon-shaped decoration placed in the town of Ulcinj on April 9, 2023 during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top