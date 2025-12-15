Straitstimes.com header logo

The Week in Pictures

By

Desmond Foo

Published: Dec 15, 2025, 03:07 PM

Scroll down

DEC 13

A couple kissing amid illuminated light installations at Pedion tou Areos, or Field of Ares, park in Athens, Greece, on Dec 13, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DEC 13

Ms Suang Sreang (right) waiting to receive supplies at Wat Por Sovannaram refugee camp in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, on Dec 13, 2025, amid border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. The 27-year-old is pregnant and due to give birth within days.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DEC 14

A man dressed as the Grinch, a character from the Dr. Seuss books, posing on a car decorated with Christmas lights in Cape Town, South Africa, on Dec 14, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DEC 9

A flyboard performer entertaining the audience during the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on Dec 9, 2025.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

DEC 11

Singaporean national sprinter Shanti Pereira celebrating after winning the SEA Games women’s 100m final, held at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec 11, 2025.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

DEC 13

Members of the Zenit dance company performing an aerial ballet routine above spectators in the old port of Marseille, southern France, during the city’s Christmas celebrations on Dec 13, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 11

An aerial view of a Beechcraft Bonanza Model 33 aircraft after it made an emergency landing on the Amador Causeway, in the bay of Panama City, Panama, on Dec 11, 2025. The authorities reported no fatalities, and the cause of the accident remains unknown.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 11

Young violinists performing during the opening ceremony and inauguration of the renovated Monument of Neutrality in Ashgabat, southern Turkmenistan, on Dec 11, 2025, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status as a neutral country.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 14

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes skiing down South Ridge at Sunday River resort in Newry, Maine, in the US, on Dec 14, 2025, to raise money for The River Fund and the Boyne Forever Foundation.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 14

Pigeons flying over Central Park on a snowy day in the Manhattan borough of New York City, the US, on Dec 14, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

Produced by: Desmond Foo and Yu Sheng Sin.

Share this story

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.