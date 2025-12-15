The Week in Pictures
DEC 13
A couple kissing amid illuminated light installations at Pedion tou Areos, or Field of Ares, park in Athens, Greece, on Dec 13, 2025.
DEC 13
Ms Suang Sreang (right) waiting to receive supplies at Wat Por Sovannaram refugee camp in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, on Dec 13, 2025, amid border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. The 27-year-old is pregnant and due to give birth within days.
DEC 14
A man dressed as the Grinch, a character from the Dr. Seuss books, posing on a car decorated with Christmas lights in Cape Town, South Africa, on Dec 14, 2025.
DEC 9
A flyboard performer entertaining the audience during the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on Dec 9, 2025.
DEC 11
Singaporean national sprinter Shanti Pereira celebrating after winning the SEA Games women’s 100m final, held at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec 11, 2025.
DEC 13
Members of the Zenit dance company performing an aerial ballet routine above spectators in the old port of Marseille, southern France, during the city’s Christmas celebrations on Dec 13, 2025.
DEC 11
An aerial view of a Beechcraft Bonanza Model 33 aircraft after it made an emergency landing on the Amador Causeway, in the bay of Panama City, Panama, on Dec 11, 2025. The authorities reported no fatalities, and the cause of the accident remains unknown.
DEC 11
Young violinists performing during the opening ceremony and inauguration of the renovated Monument of Neutrality in Ashgabat, southern Turkmenistan, on Dec 11, 2025, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status as a neutral country.
DEC 14
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes skiing down South Ridge at Sunday River resort in Newry, Maine, in the US, on Dec 14, 2025, to raise money for The River Fund and the Boyne Forever Foundation.
DEC 14
Pigeons flying over Central Park on a snowy day in the Manhattan borough of New York City, the US, on Dec 14, 2025.
Produced by: Desmond Foo and Yu Sheng Sin.