In Pictures: World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar

Fireworks and performances light up the opening day of World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Fireworks explode in the sky in Doha on Nov 20, 2022, during the opening day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. PHOTO: AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The opening ceremony of World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Qatar 2022 mascot La'eeb performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks explode around a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A dancer performs outside of the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda park in Doha on Nov 20, 2022, during the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. PHOTO: AFP
People watch a live broadcast of the 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Hayya Fan Zone at the Doha's Corniche promenade, in Doha, on Nov 20, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. PHOTO: AFP
Fans watching the opening match between Qatar and Equador on the screen at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar, 20 Nov 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch on TV the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament opening Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador, at a desert camp north of Doha, on Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Singapore Recreation Club vice-president Eric Tan (left, in headdress) taking pictures with fans as they watch the screening of the World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Singapore Recreation Club, Nov 20, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Supporters of Qatar prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Enner Valencia of Ecuador is fouled for a penalty by Goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb of Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Players of Ecuador celebrate their second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Football fans leave after watching the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador as they attend the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda park in Doha on Nov 20, 2022, on the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. PHOTO: AFP
A worker installs a large picture of Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo on a building in Doha on Nov 20, 2022, during the opening day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top