In Pictures: Victims of Monterey mass shooting remembered

An elderly gunman killed 10 people in a Los Angeles area dance hall on Saturday before fatally shooting himself. 

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
People gather for a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023. Huu Can Tran, 72, fatally killed 10 people in a Los Angleles area dance hall before shooting himself. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a sign in memoriam is seen as people gather for a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The names of the eleven people killed are written on a sign, as people gather for a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People leave flowers at the entrance of the Star Ballroom after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man prays at the entrance of the Star Ballroom after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend a candle light vigil for victims of a mass shooting in front of the City Hall in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman closes her eyes as she pays tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a candlelight vigil in front of City Hall in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan. 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Marina Revuelta with her son at a vigil outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 23, 2023. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A person visits a makeshift memorial outside of Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 23, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People embrace at a makeshift memorial outside the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio on Jan 23, 2023, in Monterey Park, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People mourn outside the entrance of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 23, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view through a window into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a deadly mass shooting took place on Jan 23, 2023, in Monterey Park, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top