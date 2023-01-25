The Straits Times
In Pictures: Victims of Monterey mass shooting remembered
An elderly gunman killed 10 people in a Los Angeles area dance hall on Saturday before fatally shooting himself.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
People gather for a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023. Huu Can Tran, 72, fatally killed 10 people in a Los Angleles area dance hall before shooting himself.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a sign in memoriam is seen as people gather for a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The names of the eleven people killed are written on a sign, as people gather for a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People leave flowers at the entrance of the Star Ballroom after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man prays at the entrance of the Star Ballroom after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend a candle light vigil for victims of a mass shooting in front of the City Hall in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman closes her eyes as she pays tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a candlelight vigil in front of City Hall in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan. 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Marina Revuelta with her son at a vigil outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 23, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A person visits a makeshift memorial outside of Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 23, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People embrace at a makeshift memorial outside the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio on Jan 23, 2023, in Monterey Park, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People mourn outside the entrance of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. on Jan 23, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view through a window into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a deadly mass shooting took place on Jan 23, 2023, in Monterey Park, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Shooting - gun crime
US CRIME
Chinese New Year 2023
