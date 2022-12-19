The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: The World Cup final as it unfolded
Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 in extra time.
WORLD CUP 2022
Argentina
FRANCE
