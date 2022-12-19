In Pictures: The World Cup final as it unfolded

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 in extra time.

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action against France's Theo Hernandez during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Dec 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
France's Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe in action with Argentina's Angel Di Maria. PHOTO: REUTERS
Angel di Maria of Argentina celebrates after scoring to take a 2-0 lead during France. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez. PHOTO: REUTERS
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Goalkeeper Damian Martinez (below) of Argentina saves the ball next to Kylian Mbappe (right) of France. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (second from right) controls the ball during the game. PHOTO: AFP
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty taken by France's Kingsley Coman during the penalty shootout. PHOTO: REUTERS
France's Kingsley Coman looks dejected after missing a penalty during the penalty shootout. PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentina's players celebrate as Argentina's defender Gonzalo Montiel scores the winning goal during penalty shootout at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France. PHOTO: AFP
France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after losing in the penalty shoot-out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France. PHOTO: AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi touches the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate after winning the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

