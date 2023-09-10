The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: The RSAF55 Open House
The RSAF’s 55th anniversary celebrations themed, “Defending Our Skies, Securing Our Future”, returns to Paya Lebar Air Base after seven years.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iTeH
Children posing for pictures at a photo booth on Sept 9. The RSAF Open House 2023 will be open to the public from Sept 9 to 10 at the Paya Lebar Air Base.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport at the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A child getting a lift into the cockpit of the F-15SG fighter aircraft at the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public queueing to tour the C-130 transport aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top