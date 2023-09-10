In Pictures: The RSAF55 Open House

The RSAF’s 55th anniversary celebrations themed, “Defending Our Skies, Securing Our Future”, returns to Paya Lebar Air Base after seven years.

Children posing for pictures at a photo booth on Sept 9. The RSAF Open House 2023 will be open to the public from Sept 9 to 10 at the Paya Lebar Air Base. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport at the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A child getting a lift into the cockpit of the F-15SG fighter aircraft at the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public enjoying the tour of various military aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Members of the public queueing to tour the C-130 transport aircraft at the static display section of the RSAF Open House 2023 at the Paya Lebar Air Base on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

