In Pictures: The Melbourne Cup kicking off in stylish fashion

Some of Australia’s biggest names, celebrities and influencers have turned up dressed to the nines at Flemington Racecourse with an array of stunning and sensational outfits. 

Updated
1 min ago
Published
27 min ago
Participants of the Fashions on the Field competition are seen during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A participant in the Fashions on the Field competition posing during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Australian singer Delta Goodrem posing for photographs on arrival at The Birdcage on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Racegoer Selina McCosskey posing for a photograph on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Lady Eliza Spencer (left) and Lady Amelia posing for photographs on arrival at The Birdcage on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A racegoer inspecting flowers during the Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Model Kate Waterhouse posing for photographs on arrival at The Birdcage on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman competing in the Fashions in the Field competition before the start of the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Participants in the Fashions on the Field competition are seen during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Racegoers posing for photographs on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Participants in the Fashions on the Field competition are seen during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Actress Francesca Hung posing for photographs at The Birdcage on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top