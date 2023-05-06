The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: The coronation of King Charles III
As King Charles III is officially crowned monarch of the United Kingdom, millions from around the world are expected to watch the historic Westminster Abbey ceremony, which will be celebrated with pomp and pageantry.
https://str.sg/iouF
Well-wishers gathering along the path that Britain's King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel during the procession marking their coronation along the main streets of London, Britain, May 5.
REUTERS
Well-wishers gathering on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain, May 5.
REUTERS
Durham Cathedral is lit up in the colours of the Union Jack ahead of coronation of King Charles in Durham, Britain, May 5.
REUTERS
A lady waiting on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Britain May 6.
REUTERS
People sleeping overnight are seen on The Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Britain May 6.
REUTERS
People waiting to watch Britain's King Charles' procession to his coronation ceremony from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, at The Mall in London, Britain May 6.
REUTERS
