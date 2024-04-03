In Pictures: Taiwan rocked by 7.4-magnitude earthquake

The quake on April 3 is the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years

Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 03:43 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 02:38 PM
A damaged building in Hualien, following a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Part of a damaged building in Hualien seen on the road following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Emergency workers assisting a survivor after he was rescued from a damaged building in New Taipei City, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Emergency workers attending to a survivor who had been trapped in a damaged building in New Taipei City, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters working at the site of a collapsed building in Hualien, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man reacting after a brick wall in a house collapsed in Taipei, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Damaged buildings in the Xindian district of New Taipei City following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
An employee clearing broken bottles on the floor of a supermarket in Yilan, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Students walking past a damaged building in National Hualien Girls’ High School in Hualien, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Students evacuating from a school building in Taipei, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People gathering in the lobby of the Taipei 101 office building in Taipei, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Passengers waiting below a screen broadcasting a subway train suspension, following a major earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

