In Pictures: Solar eclipse blankets North America

The celestial display was caught by millions of skywatchers.

Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 11:33 AM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 10:05 AM
A plane passing near the solar eclipse during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration concert event at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watching the solar eclipse from the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, in New York City on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Four-year-old Sophia Moccia from Queens viewing the solar eclipse with a home-made mask at the New York Hall of Science in New York City on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers sitting in a special Delta Air Lines flight in Austin, Texas, on April 8, 2024. The flight offered passengers a chance to catch the solar eclipse up in the air. PHOTO: REUTERS
People at Washington's National Mall looking up at the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Signal family - Nishant, Song and Ivan - of Sterling, Virginia, looking up at the solar eclipse with their home modified eclipse glasses on April 8, 2024, in Washington. PHOTO: AFP
Students watching the solar eclipse at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Magnet School in Glendale, California, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A bride and groom viewing the solar eclipse after marrying at a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival in Russellville, Arkansas, on April 8, 2024 PHOTO: AFP
People watching the solar eclipse from the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman watching the solar eclipse in Torreon, Mexico, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People observing the solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man stopping to look at the solar eclipse in Mexico City on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor posing with oversized solar viewing glasses during a solar eclipse viewing event in Niagara Falls, Canada, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
In this composite of seven photographs, the moon passes by the sun during the solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

