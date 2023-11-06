In Pictures: Smog-hit New Delhi extends school shutdown and restrictions on vehicles

The city of nearly 30 million residents is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted on the planet, with its annual smog blamed for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.

Updated
38 min ago
Published
38 min ago
Indian people sitting under a tree as the city is engulfed in heavy smog at Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, India, Nov 4, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walking along the Kartavya Path amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on Nov 5, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman wearing a face mask during her commute amid heavy smog and pollution in New Delhi, India, on Nov 4, 2023. PHOTO: Bloomberg
Indian school children wearing face masks are seen as the city is engulfed in heavy smog at India gate, in New Delhi, India, Nov 4 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A security personnel standing guard on Kartavya path amid heavy smog in New Delhi, India, on Nov 4, 2023. PHOTO: Bloomberg
Commuters waiting for buses at a bus stop amid heavy smog in New Delhi, India, on Nov 4, 2023. PHOTO: Bloomberg
Commuters making their way along a road amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on Nov 5, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman wearing a face mask during her commute amid heavy smog and pollution in New Delhi, India, on Nov 4, 2023. PHOTO: Bloomberg
School children and tourists visiting India Gate amid heavy smog in New Delhi, India, on Nov 4, 2023. PHOTO: Bloomberg
People wearing face masks walking along the Kartavya Path amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on Nov 5, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top