In Pictures: Singapore Airshow 2024

The ninth edition of the air show was held from Feb 20 to Feb 25, marking the first full-scale instalment of the biennial event after six years, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 04:27 PM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 03:20 PM
The Republic of Singapore Air Force's AH-64D Apache helicopter and F-15SG fighter jet in an aerial performance on Feb 25 at the Singapore Airshow, which was held at Changi Exhibition Centre. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
All eyes were on the C919 narrow-body passenger jet that was manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. The airliner made its international debut at the air show on Feb 21. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A child shielding her ears from the roar of the planes at the air show on Feb 24, while the adults around her were caught up in the sounds and sights of the flying display. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Embraer's head-turning E195-E2 Tech Eagle Profit Hunter was on display on Feb 20 at the air show. The Brazilian planemaker prides the aircraft on flying "efficiently and silently". ST PHOTO AZMI ATHNI
The RSAF's F-15SG was a hit with visitors on the first day of public attendance at the air show. The event drew nearly 30,000 people on Feb 24. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Members of the Indian Air Force Sarang Aerobatic Team performing in their HAL Dhruv helicopters on the first day of the air show on Feb 20. ST PHOTO AZMI ATHNI
Members of the Indonesian Air Force Jupiter Aerobatic Team performing in their KT-1Bs at the air show on Feb 25. ST PHOTO GAVIN FOO
Among the visitors who turned up on Feb 24 were some who managed to get a close-up view of the RSAF's CH-47F Chinook helicopter, which was making its first appearance at the air show. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Little Jayden Yang, seven, said he may have just found his new favourite aircraft, the CH-47F Chinook helicopter, after exploring its interior on Feb 24 at the air show. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Sunglasses and umbrellas were out in force on Feb 24 at the air show, as people stood out in the open deck to watch the aerial displays. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Anything goes for a bit of shade from the sun for these two visitors to the air show on Feb 21. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Members of the Indonesian Air Force Jupiter Aerobatic Team performing manoeuvres in their KT-1B planes at the air show when the event was open to the public on Feb 24. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Visitors seeking a brief respite from the heat under the wing of the US Air Force C-17 aircraft at the air show on Feb 25. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
A crowd-pleaser with its eight-plane formation was South Korean Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team performing in T-50Bs at the air show on Feb 22. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Spectators looking to the sky to catch exciting aerial action. Nearly 60,000 trade visitors attended the first four days of the air show, eclipsing the previous record set in 2018 by 10 per cent. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A thrilled spectator waving an umbrella in support as China’s home-grown Comac C919 performed during a flying display at the air show on Feb 20. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

