In Pictures: SAF detonates WWII bomb at Upper Bukit Timah

The bomb relic was successfully destroyed after more than 4,000 residents near the area were evacuated in the morning.

Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
The WWII bomb found at the construction site in Upper Bukit Timah was detonated at 12.30pm on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Mr Simon Gan leaving his block at 154 Gangsa Road with his pet dog at 7:35am prior to the detonation of a WWII bomb at a nearby construction site on Sept 26, 2023. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Residents leaving their block at 7:40am prior to the detonation of a WWII bomb at a nearby construction site on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A MHAlert text at 7:21am alerting people about the detonation of the WWII bomb. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A resident tagging his gate at 154 Gangsa Road before evacuating, on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A resident without a tag posted a handwritten note outside their unit at 154 Gangsa Road to alert authorities that no one was home, on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Police knocking on the door of a resident at 154 Gangsa Road who had not yet sealed their gate with the police tag to ensure they had evacuated their home on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Police barricades outside 154 Gangsa Road on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Affected residents at Senja-Cashew Community Club on Sept 26. The CC has been set up as a temporary holding area for affected residents. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A corner for pets at Senja-Cashew Community Club on Sept. 26. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Vivian Balakrishnan visiting evacuated residents at a study and work room set up in Senja-Cashew Community Club, on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
SAF personnel using a shophouse next to the construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road for their operations. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Road closure being set up at the start of the Bukit Panjang flyover at Woodlands Road at 11am on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Barriers being set up at the start of the Bukit Panjang flyover at Woodlands Road at 11am on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A service diversion sign is seen on a bus on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Army personnel moving the WWII bomb to the concrete block area on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
The WWII bomb was detonated at 12.30pm on Sept 26. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Army personnel inspecting the site after the detonation of the bomb on Sept 26, 2023. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top