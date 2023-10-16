In Pictures: ‘Ring of fire’ eclipse captivates skygazers

People across the Americas watched the rare annular solar eclipse on Sat (Oct 14)

The "Ring of Fire" effect during the annular solar eclipse is seen from Penonome, Panama, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A combination of pictures made on Oct 14, 2023, showing the Moon crossing in front of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, during an annular eclipse. PHOTO: AFP
A boy with solar glasses watching the annular solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watching the annular solar eclipse at the Luis Enrique Erro Planetarium of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico City on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People watching the annular solar eclipse in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People using a box pinhole projector to watch the annular solar eclipse in Bogota, Colombia, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Jim Thompson, 65, a retiree of Salt Lake City, holding his dog named Rowdy, while watching the solar eclipse from Capitol Reef National Park in Torrey, Utah, US, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A dove stands on an electric power pole during the annular solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People observing the annular solar eclipse from Cali, Colombia, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman watching the solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Bogota, Colombia, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man looking at the annular solar eclipse from the city of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, on Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watching the solar eclipse from the Chichen Itza archaeological zone, in Piste, Mexico, Oct 14, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

