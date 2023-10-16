The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: ‘Ring of fire’ eclipse captivates skygazers
People across the Americas watched the rare annular solar eclipse on Sat (Oct 14)
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ip7k
The "Ring of Fire" effect during the annular solar eclipse is seen from Penonome, Panama, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A combination of pictures made on Oct 14, 2023, showing the Moon crossing in front of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, during an annular eclipse.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy with solar glasses watching the annular solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People watching the annular solar eclipse at the Luis Enrique Erro Planetarium of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico City on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People watching the annular solar eclipse in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People using a box pinhole projector to watch the annular solar eclipse in Bogota, Colombia, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Jim Thompson, 65, a retiree of Salt Lake City, holding his dog named Rowdy, while watching the solar eclipse from Capitol Reef National Park in Torrey, Utah, US, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A dove stands on an electric power pole during the annular solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People observing the annular solar eclipse from Cali, Colombia, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman watching the solar eclipse at the Planetarium in Bogota, Colombia, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man looking at the annular solar eclipse from the city of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, on Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watching the solar eclipse from the Chichen Itza archaeological zone, in Piste, Mexico, Oct 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Eclipses
Space and cosmos
United States
Back to the top