The Straits Times
In Pictures: Protests over severe Covid-19 restrictions break out across China
The country’s zero-Covid policy has led to lockdowns to curb the increase in infections.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
People hold white sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of Covid-19 continue, in Beijing, China, Nov 28, 2022. A fire on Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, has sparked widespread public anger. Many Internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A local official speaks with a demonstrator holding a blank sign during a protest in Beijing, China, Nov 28, 2022. Protests against Covid restrictions spread across China on Sunday as citizens took to the streets and university campuses, venting their anger and frustrations on local officials and the Communist Party.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Police officers stand guard during a protest in Beijing, China, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Demonstrators light candles for the victims of a deadly fire in the city of Urumqi during a protest in Beijing, China, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A person gestures from a car as people gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of coronavirus disease restrictions, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in Beijing, China, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Onlookers stand by the road during a protest in Beijing, China, Nov 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of coronavirus disease restrictions, as they commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in Beijing, China, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers confront a man as they block Wulumuqi street, named for Urumqi in Mandarin, in Shanghai on Nov 27, 2022, in the area where protests against China's zero-Covid policy took place the night before following a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region.
PHOTO: AFP
Police officers block Wulumuqi street, named for Urumqi in Mandarin, in Shanghai on Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Police and guards arrest a man during clashes in Shanghai on Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People hug each other in support in Shanghai, China, on Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of coronavirus disease restrictions, as they commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in Beijing, China, Nov 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
