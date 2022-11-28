In Pictures: Protests over severe Covid-19 restrictions break out across China

People hold white sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of Covid-19 continue, in Beijing, China, Nov 28, 2022. A fire on Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, has sparked widespread public anger. Many Internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.

PHOTO: REUTERS