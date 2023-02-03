In Pictures: Professional base jumpers leap off the Kuala Lumpur Tower

The KL Tower International Jump Malaysia is an annual affair that draws daredevils from around the world.

A base jumper leaps off the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the annual KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2023 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Base jumpers are airborne after leaping off the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the annual KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2023 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Base jumper Sean Devlin of the US (R) leaps from the 300-metre high open deck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Base jumper Connor Young of Australia leaps from the 300-metre high open deck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Base jumpers are silhouetted as they leap off the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the annual KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2023 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Base jumpers hold hands as they leap off the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the annual KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2023 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A base jumper leaps off the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the annual KL Tower International Jump Malaysia 2023 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Base jumpers from Canada, Jeremy Bruns (L) and Kelsey Fry (R), leap from the 300-metre high open deck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Base jumper Samuel Schumacher of Switzerland leaps from the 300-metre high open deck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Base jumpers leap from the 300-metre high open deck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

