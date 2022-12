Football legends Eric Cantona and Pele greeting fans during half-time of the S-League match between Courts Young Lions and Geylang United held at the Jalan Besar Stadium on 3 March 2011. They were in Singapore as part of a tie-up between New York Cosmos and Courts. Pele, 71, is the President of the American club while Cantona, 44, is the club's director of football. 3,000 fans turned up at the stadium to catch the football legends's first public appearance in Singapore.

PHOTO: ST FILE