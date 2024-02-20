The Straits Times
In Pictures: Over a million Palestinians trapped in Rafah
As Israel threatens a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, civilians fear for their safety.
Updated
Feb 20, 2024, 05:29 PM
Published
Feb 20, 2024, 05:29 PM
Displaced Palestinians gathering to receive food at a government school on Feb 19, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Displaced Palestinians queueing to receive food at a government school on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man selling mallow plant in a main street on Feb 19. Nearly 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, more than half of Gaza’s population, are trapped in Rafah.
PHOTO: AFP
A man getting his hair cut at a school turned into a shelter for displaced Palestinians on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian child peering out of a tent for displaced people in a main street in Rafah, on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man fixing shoes on a main street in the city on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians shopping for items such as canned food, on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians walking past piles of garbage in a main street, on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man checking a broken window following an Israeli strike in Rafah, on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Palestinian Civil Defence extinguishing a fire in a building following Israeli bombardments east of Rafah, on Feb 19.
PHOTO: AFP
A kidney patient waiting for treatment at Al-Najjar Hospital in the Rafah camp, on Feb 19. The hospital is treating 700 dialysis patients displaced from the northern and southern Gaza areas.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Kidney patients waiting for treatment at Al-Najjar Hospital, on Feb 19. It is now the only hospital in the Gaza Strip able to treat dialysis cases.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An injured Palestinian man standing outside his tent in the Rafah camp, on Feb 18.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, playing on swings at a camp at the border with Egypt, amid fears of an Israeli ground assault in Rafah, on Feb 18.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Israel-Palestine
GAZA
Wars and conflicts
Israel
Palestine
