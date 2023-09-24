In Pictures: Opening ceremony of 19th Asian Games

The Hangzhou Asian Games kick off with a dazzling ceremony.

Updated
30 min ago
Published
35 min ago
A digital torch bearer is seen during the lighting of the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Performers during a segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The Singaporean contingent is seen during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Performers during a segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Light beams radiating from the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center stadium during the grand finale of opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Performers are seen during a pre-parade segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Performers during a segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Performers in front of a digital screen during a segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen in a digital screen during a segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A projection of the games mascot on the skyscrapers is seen during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Performers during a segment of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A performer is seen during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

