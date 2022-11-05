In Pictures: Nomination Day kicks off for Malaysia’s 15th general election.

Campaigning for Malaysia’s 15th general election took off nationwide on Saturday after the nomination of candidates for 222 parliamentary wards and 59 state seats in Perak, Pahang and Perlis.

Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with UMNO candidate Datuk Armishah Siraj at the nomination centre Kuah, Langkawi on Nov 5, 2022. ST PHOTO: Jason Quah
Perjuang supporters outside the nomination centre Kuah, Langkawi on Nov 5, 2022. ST PHOTO: Jason Quah
Pejuang party, Gerakan Tanah Air coalition supporters during Nomination Day of Malaysia's 15th General Election held at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP Ipoh) in Tambun, Perak on 5 Nov 2022. ST PHOTO: Kua Chee Siong
Pakatan Harapan (PH) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his supporters during Nomination Day of Malaysia's 15th General Election held at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP Ipoh) in Tambun, Perak on 5 Nov 2022. ST PHOTO: Kua Chee Siong
Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters during Nomination Day of Malaysia's 15th General Election held at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP Ipoh) in Tambun, Perak on 5 Nov 2022. ST PHOTO: Kua Chee Siong
Members of the media during Nomination Day of Malaysia's 15th General Election held at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP Ipoh) in Tambun, Perak on 5 Nov 2022. ST PHOTO: Kua Chee Siong
Police on standby during Nomination Day of Malaysia's 15th General Election held at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP Ipoh) in Tambun, Perak on 5 Nov 2022. ST PHOTO: Kua Chee Siong
Pakatan Harapan supporters walking towards the nomination centre in Gombak on 5 November 2022. ST PHOTO: Ariffin Jamar
Perikatan Nasional supporters walking towards the nomination centre in Gombak on 5 November 2022. ST PHOTO: Ariffin Jamar
Diva AA at the Gombak nomination centre on 5 November 2022 ST PHOTO: Ariffin Jamar
Perikatan Nasional Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arriving at the Pagoh nomination centre on Nov. 5, 2022. ST PHOTO: Zaihan Mohamed Yusof
A rowdy PN supporter is told by a Royal Malaysia Police to take his jeering several notches down. The PN supporters number about 2,000 according to party organisers, while BN supporters number over 1,500, an organiser said. These two groups are separated by a cordon about 2m apart. Meanwhile PH supporters number about 30. ST PHOTO: Zaihan Mohamed Yusof

