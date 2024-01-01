In Pictures: New Year celebrations around the world

From spectacular fireworks to cosy moments of watching the first sunrise, here is a look at New Year celebrations around the world.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Fireworks exploding over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children playing during New Year's Eve celebrations at a street in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, the Philippines. PHOTO: REUTERS
People celebrating the New Year in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A reveller wearing 2024 glasses gestures in Times Square ahead of celebrations of the New Year's Eve, in New York City. PHOTO: REUTERS
People on a bridge looking at the first sunrise of the year at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks in Copacabana beach during New Year Celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watching the traditional New Year's fireworks from the water at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks exploding over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year celebrations in Sydney on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks exploding around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London, just after midnight on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks exploding over the city to usher in the New Year, as revellers gather around as the lit National Monument of Indonesia (MONAS) in Jakarta on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, to usher in the New Year early on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People release balloons during a New Year celebration in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People taking part in celebrations to welcome in the new year at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks exploding over the city skyline along the Chao Phraya River during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bangkok on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks lighting up the sky by the landmark Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

