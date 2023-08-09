The Straits Times
In Pictures: National Day Parade 2023
The Padang came alive on National Day as thousands of people gathered to mark Singapore’s 58th birthday on Wednesday (Aug 9).
The Padang awash in a sea of red as spectators watch the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Red Lions waving after completing their descent during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Red Lions wow the crowd outside Raffles City on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Red Lions in action during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Red Lions beginning their free fall descent towards the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Spectators doing the wave at the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
From centre left, Sivasangaran, 50, his friend Sheela Tanabalan, 37, and her mother Suseela Palanianandan, 67, seen doing the wave during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Spectators cheering while doing the wave at the Padang on Aug 9, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
NATIONAL DAY PARADE 2023
