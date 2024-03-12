The Straits Times
In Pictures: Muslims mark the start of Ramadan
While some nations observe the holy month on March 11, others will start a day later.
Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 03:18 PM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 03:18 PM
The sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan, from Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 11, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslim devotees offering prayers marking the start of Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Akbar Mosque in Surabaya, Indonesia, on March 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
About 150 Muslims performing tarawih prayers at the void deck of Block 827A Tampines Street 81 on March 11, 2024. Muslims in Singapore begin fasting for the month of Ramadan on March 12, with the prayers beginning the night before.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Two children standing among Muslim women who are performing tarawih prayers during the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Seremban, Malaysia, on March 11, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man preparing fried sweets for iftar (breaking of the fast) on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on March 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian Muslim devotees performing tarawih prayers in the evening outside the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on March 11.
PHOTO: AFP
Muslims performing evening prayers known as tarawih at the Al Jabbar Grand Mosque on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Bandung, Indonesia, on March 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A worshipper at the Massalikoul Djinane Mosque in Dakar, Senegal, on March 11. Muslims worldwide are expected to start observing Ramadan fasting and the rites related to it.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Displaced Palestinians collecting food donated by a charity before an iftar meal, or the breaking of fast, in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, on March 11.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Al-Naji family having an iftar meal, or the breaking of fast, amid the ruins of their Palestinian family home in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on March 11.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians selling sweets for the breaking of fast on the first day of Ramadan in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, the Gaza Strip, on March 11.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Amid destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian vendor offers hummus for the breaking of fast on the first day of Ramadan on March 11, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
Ramadan
