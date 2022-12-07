The Straits Times
In Pictures: Morocco and Portugal advance to quarter-finals of the World Cup
Morocco beat Spain 3-1 on penalties, while Portugal crushed Switzerland, 6-1.
https://str.sg/wCWs
Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after converting the last penalty during the penalty shoot-out to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Morocco's defender #06 Romain Ghanem Saiss (C) celebrates with supporters winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Spain's goalkeeper #23 Unai Simon concedes a goal by Morocco's midfielder #11 Abdelhamid Sabiri (L) during penalty shoot-out in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Morocco's goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (R) saves a penalty from Spain's midfielder #05 Sergio Busquets during the penalty shoot-out in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Spain players look dejected after Sergio Busquets has his penalty saved by Morocco's Yassine Bounou during the penalty shootout in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in action with Spain's Gavi in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Head coach Walid Regragui of Morocco celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fans celebrate in Souq Waqif after Morocco defeated Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Dec 6, 2022. After a defensive struggle, Morocco knocked Spain out of the World Cup in a 3-0 penalty shootout.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Goncalo Ramos (CR) of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Portugal's Pepe celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Portugal's defender #02 Diogo Dalot (L) fights for the ball Switzerland's forward #07 Breel Embolo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Portugal's Pepe celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Portugal's Pepe scores their second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Switzerland's midfielder Granit Xhaka, right, and Switzerland's midfielder Denis Zakaria, left, react after their elimination during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar, Dec 2022. Portugal won 6-1.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Portuguese fans celebrate after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland in the streets of Lausanne, Switzerland, Dec 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top