In Pictures: Massive fire breaks out at historic post office in Manila
Firefighters took more than seven hours to get the blaze under control.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iJek
Flames and smoke rise from the burning Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. A massive fire hit the downtown post office where the main mail sorting and distribution operations of the country are.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke billows as a massive fire breaks out at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters douse a fire at the Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, on May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters work at the scene of a massive fire at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Fire trucks at the scene of a massive fire at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Burnt equipment is pictured at the Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Smouldering paper seen inside the burning Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A firefighter hosing down the interior of the Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters walk out of the burning Manila Central Post Office building following a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke rises from the burning Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters spray water as a massive fire breaks out at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People look on as flames and smoke rise from the burning Philippine Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thick, black smoke is seen from the Philippine Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Fires
Philippines
Accidents
