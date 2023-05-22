In Pictures: Massive fire breaks out at historic post office in Manila

Firefighters took more than seven hours to get the blaze under control.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Flames and smoke rise from the burning Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. A massive fire hit the downtown post office where the main mail sorting and distribution operations of the country are. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke billows as a massive fire breaks out at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters douse a fire at the Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, on May 22, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters work at the scene of a massive fire at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fire trucks at the scene of a massive fire at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Burnt equipment is pictured at the Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smouldering paper seen inside the burning Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A firefighter hosing down the interior of the Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters walk out of the burning Manila Central Post Office building following a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke rises from the burning Manila Central Post Office building after a massive fire, in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters spray water as a massive fire breaks out at the Manila Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look on as flames and smoke rise from the burning Philippine Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thick, black smoke is seen from the Philippine Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, May 22, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

