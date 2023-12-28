In Pictures: Malaysia floods force over 27,000 to evacuate

Torrential rain in the last few days from the annual monsoon season inundated six Malaysian states on Dec 27, forcing nearly 27,000 people to seek shelter at relief centres.  

Children playing near their houses that are still flooded following the recent overflowing of the Golok River in Rantau Panjang on Dec 28, 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Residents wading through the floods by boat to return home to see the condition of their houses after being flooded in Kampung Bukit Tok Bat on Dec 26, 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Hulu Terengganu Hospital staff on an excavator before being transferred to a boat to go to the hospital after the main Ajil-Kuala Berang road was cut off due to flooding on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA
An aerial view of Rantau Panjang town, which was affected by floods in the state of Kelantan on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wading through flood water in Rantau Panjang town, which was affected by floods in the state of Kelantan on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Officials from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department speaking to a Terengganu resident who had not left his house despite rising flood waters on Dec 26, 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Malaysian Army personnel helping victims who were affected by the flooding in Rantau Panjang on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Vehicles and people trapped by floodwaters following heavy rains in Kuala Berang road towards Ajil on Dec 26, 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA
People affected by the flooding in Rantau Panjang queueing at a shelter, in the state of Kelantan, Malaysia, on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mr Moh Norddin Ahmad, 60, wrapping household items with canvas to avoid damage following the floods that hit in Kampung Bukit Tok Bat. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Civil servant, Mohd Yusri Mat Yusof, 28, (right) and his wife, Zalikha Zulkifli, 28, riding a modified Honda Wave 110 motorcycle to wade through the flood water in Kampung Jerebun, Hulu Besut on Dec 25, 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Flood victim, Nurul Fadilah Che Mat, 40, (left) preparing rice for lunch at the temporary transfer center (PPS) of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Menerong, Ajil on Dec 28, 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA

