In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations from around the world
People welcomed the Year of the Dragon with fireworks, dragon and lion dancing, reunions with relatives and friends, as well as festive feasts and temple visits to ask for blessings.
Dragon dancers performing at a park on the first day of the Chinese New Year of the Dragon in Beijing on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Firecrackers being set off at the River Hongbao at the stroke of midnight to usher in the Chinese New Year on Feb 10, 2024.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Participants from Hong Kong taking part in the International Lunar New Year Parade on the first day of the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Red lanterns are hung during the Chinese New Year celebration in Athens, Greece, on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People queuing to pray inside a temple during the celebration of the Chinese New Year in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A lion dance team performing on a street in Yangon on Feb 10, 2024, on the first day of the Chinese New Year.
PHOTO: AFP
Folk artists performing at a temple fair at a park on the first day of the year of the Dragon amid Chinese New Year celebrations, in Beijing, China on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Golden Dragon dancing during a rehearsal at the St. Paul's Ruins during celebrations in Macau on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People watching a dragon dance, during Chinese New Year celebrations at Binondo, the Chinatown of Manila, Philippines, Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A lion dance team performing on a street in Amsterdam on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Worshippers watching the lion dance performance at a Taoist temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 10, 2024.
REUTERS
A man looking on as members of the Chinese community take part in a traditional dragon dance in Kolkata on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People wearing dragon costumes performing in Chinatown for the celebration of the Chinese New Year, in Lima, Peru, Feb 9, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man performing a lion dance at a temple in Jakarta on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A Chinese Lion Dance team performing for spectators during celebrations for Chinese New Year in central London on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A dragon dance team performing on a street in Yangon on Feb 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
