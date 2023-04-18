In Pictures: Lights go out on Hong Kong’s neon signs

Unauthorised neon signs are being removed as part of the government’s tightening of rules.

Workers constructing bamboo scaffolding around the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign in Hong Kong before its removal at the request of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs, March 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Illuminated neon signs at the Kowloon district in Hong Kong, April 6, 2023. Neon signs once transformed Hong Kong's oldest neighbourhoods into a kaleidoscope of luminous colour after dark, but most have been removed with a few lucky ones now piled up in a ramshackle yard. PHOTO: AFP
Workers move the Shing Lung Pawn Shop neon sign onto a truck after its removal at the request of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs in Hong Kong on March 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Cardin Chan, general manager of neon heritage group Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) testing a removed neon light tube at a storage place in the northwest of Hong Kong, March 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Dozens of removed neon signboards sitting at a storage place of the Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) - a neon heritage group - in the northwest of Hong Kong, March 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A worker sorting before wrapping the glass tubing from the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign during its removal at the requests of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs., March 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A worker (C) with conservation group Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) monitoring the removal of the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign, March 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Conservation group Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) loading the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign on to a truck to be taken to their storage yard, March 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Workers constructing bamboo scaffolding around the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign before its removal at the requests of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs, March 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Workers (C) constructing bamboo scaffolding around the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign before its removal at the requests of the government because of a change in regulations surronding neon signs., March 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

