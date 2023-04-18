The Straits Times
ST Read & Win
E-paper
In Pictures: Lights go out on Hong Kong’s neon signs
Unauthorised neon signs are being removed as part of the government’s tightening of rules.
https://str.sg/i4Ru
Workers constructing bamboo scaffolding around the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign in Hong Kong before its removal at the request of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs, March 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Illuminated neon signs at the Kowloon district in Hong Kong, April 6, 2023. Neon signs once transformed Hong Kong's oldest neighbourhoods into a kaleidoscope of luminous colour after dark, but most have been removed with a few lucky ones now piled up in a ramshackle yard.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers move the Shing Lung Pawn Shop neon sign onto a truck after its removal at the request of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs in Hong Kong on March 20, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Cardin Chan, general manager of neon heritage group Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) testing a removed neon light tube at a storage place in the northwest of Hong Kong, March 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Dozens of removed neon signboards sitting at a storage place of the Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) - a neon heritage group - in the northwest of Hong Kong, March 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A worker sorting before wrapping the glass tubing from the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign during its removal at the requests of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs., March 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A worker (C) with conservation group Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) monitoring the removal of the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign, March 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Conservation group Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX) loading the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign on to a truck to be taken to their storage yard, March 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers constructing bamboo scaffolding around the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign before its removal at the requests of the government because of a change in regulations surrounding neon signs, March 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers (C) constructing bamboo scaffolding around the Nam Cheong Pawn Shop neon sign before its removal at the requests of the government because of a change in regulations surronding neon signs., March 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
Hong Kong
