In Pictures: Joseph Schooling’s Olympic triumph

Joseph Schooling made history by bringing home Singapore’s first Olympic gold medal. The swimmer clocked 50.39s and broke an Olympic record in the 100m men’s butterfly at Rio 2016. Back home, Singaporeans cheered as he swam his way to victory.
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 05:00 AM
Joseph Schooling in the men's 100m butterfly final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug 12, 2016.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Joseph Schooling reacting after winning men's 100m butterfly final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug 12, 2016.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling (right) being congratulated by United States swimming legend Michael Phelps after winning the Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's 100m butterfly final.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Members of Singapore’s sporting fraternity at the OCBC Aquatic Centre celebrating as they watched on screen Joseph Schooling coming in first in the men's 100m butterfly race at the Rio Olympics. His unprecedented victory captured the imagination of the nation and may inspire more young athletes to take up sports, just as he was motivated by American swimmer Michael Phelps.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
US swimming legend Michael Phelps (left) congratulating Joseph Schooling (right) of Singapore, as Hungary's Laszlo Cseh (centre) looks on, on the podium after the men's 100m butterfly final in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug 12, 2016. Schooling beat Phelps and Cseh to win the gold medal in the event.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Joseph Schooling holding up the gold medal on the podium after winning the Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's 100m butterfly final on Aug 12, 2016.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Joseph Schooling being hugged by his father, Colin, after returning to Singapore on Aug 15, 2016. Father and son were reunited after months apart.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Olympic gold-medalist swimmer Joseph Schooling snapping a photo with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other MPs on Aug 15, 2016. The Singapore swimmer was formally congratulated for his historic achievement at the Rio 2016 Games during Parliament.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Singapore swimmer and Olympic gold-medalist Joseph Schooling giving a high-five to his young fans during a visit to his alma mater, Anglo-Chinese School ( Junior), on Aug 16, 2016.
PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER
Singapore's first Olympic champion Joseph Schooling on the victory bus at its first pit stop at Block 50A Marine Terrace market on Aug 18, 2016. He was greeted like a rock star as nearly 10,000 turned up for three-hour victory parade
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Singapore's first Olympic champion, Joseph Schooling, posing for media photographers atop the victory bus as it left Block 50A Marine Terrace market on Aug 18, 2016.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
